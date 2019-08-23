The first human case of West Nile virus has been confirmed in Bay County, Florida.
According to wjhg.com, the Florida Department of Health says people who contract West Nile won’t necessarily feel sick, but when they do, symptoms will sometimes consist of fever, headache, pain, and lethargy.
Symptoms have been noted to appear within two and up to 14 days after an infected mosquito bite.
People with weakened immune systems and the elderly are at an increased risk of contracting this disease.
