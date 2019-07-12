Less than 12 hours following a trip to Destin, Florida, beaches, Cheryl Wiygul said her father, who was under treatment for cancer, began feeling ill. When they got home to Memphis, Tennessee, a large black sore appeared on his back and red bumps were on his arms and legs.
“We never would have let my dad in the water if we would have known that he shouldn't have been there if it was going to be that easy for him to catch something,” Wiygul said.
The family is now warning others with lowered immune systems not to get in the water.
For more visit abc3340.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.