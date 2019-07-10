It may be back to the drawing board for the Florida Department of Health now that the First District Court of Appeal has ruled on the state’s marijuana law.
The appeals court ruled that marijuana licensee’s controlling all aspects of production, from seeds growing in the ground to selling medical marijuana, violated the amendment approved by Florida voters.
For more details, visit WJHG.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.