On Sunday, Horace Bell checked on his apiary near DeLand, Florida. He noticed that things were quiet. When he looked down, all around his feet he saw dead bees.
Bell has been a beekeeper for several decades and believes his bees were poisoned and is offering a reward of $30,000 for information leading to whomever is responsible for killing them. He also figures about 7 million bees from his property are dead.
“That’s a lot of money, but they’re costing me a lot of money,” Bell said Monday afternoon.
For more information, visit Jacksonville.com.
