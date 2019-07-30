honey bee generic
Metro Creative Graphics

On Sunday, Horace Bell checked on his apiary near DeLand, Florida. He noticed that things were quiet. When he looked down, all around his feet he saw dead bees.

Bell has been a beekeeper for several decades and believes his bees were poisoned and is offering a reward of $30,000 for information leading to whomever is responsible for killing them. He also figures about 7 million bees from his property are dead.

“That’s a lot of money, but they’re costing me a lot of money,” Bell said Monday afternoon.

For more information, visit Jacksonville.com.

Subscribe to Daily Headlines

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments