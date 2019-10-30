New Community Homes of Florida may have a solution for a lack of affordable housing in the city of Parker, which was affected by Hurricane Michael in 2018.
"We estimate about 20 to 25 percent of our structures are going to have to be demolished and we see a lot of open slabs around the community right now," said Parker Mayor Richard Musgrave.
According to reports, officials in Parker are working with New Community Homes to build 3D printed concrete homes and insulated concrete panel homes in their city.
New Community Homes of Florida CEO Mike Ross says that the homes are cheaper to build than other homes and can be built in 45 days.
"It's affordable; you can build it for about 100 bucks a foot. It's energy efficient, it withstands 200 mile an hour winds," said Musgrave.
"We're trying to build homes for people that have $30,000 to $50,000 year incomes, permanent homes that last for generations," Ross said.
Local residents also learned about the company's plan to build an eight-home village near Horton Lane.
Musgrave said the company plans to start building the community village by the spring of 2020. Ross said they're also working with Panama City to build several homes in the Millville area.
