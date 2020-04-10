A security camera recorded a FedEx employee sanitizing a package he was delivering to a home in Boca Raton, Florida, during the coronavirus pandemic.
According to reports, the driver noticed a note on Carrie Blasi’s door that notified anyone approaching the home of her 11-year-old daughter’s condition. Emma Blasi has Type 1 diabetes and is in the at-risk group for COVID-19.
The delivery driver, Justin Bradshaw, understands what it means to have an at-risk child. His daughter was premature, born at 28 weeks and weighing 1 pound, 11 ounces.
“It is crazy the amount of measures we have to go through to stay safe,” Bradshaw said, “The first thing I thought of was Nova, because she was a micro-preemie. And she’s very high risk.”
Nova’s mother Tasmin Bradshaw called her a “miracle baby.”
The two families were able to bond over the good deed through a video chat.
“We thank you so much for doing something you weren’t even asked to do," Carrie Blasi said.
Emma also shared her appreciation, sitting alongside her mother during the online meeting.
While Bradshaw is receiving recognition for his good deed, he is using the attention to call on others to lend a helping hand during these times.
“I feel like we should all do something to better the situation right now,” Bradshaw said.
Carrie Blasi hopes others follow his lead, and while social distancing is crucial to stop the spread of coronavirus, there may be a day where the two can embrace.
“I would love to hug you, and your wife, and just thank you,” she said.
