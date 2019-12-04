A 30-year-old Florida man faces child abuse charges for allegedly abandoning his son after discovering the preteen watching male pornography on his cell phone.
Police say Evenaud Julmeus made his son pack a bag and get in the car, and then drove him to a turn lane near the Haines City Police Department, where a witness claims to have seen him abandon the child.
According to reports, Julmeus pulled away leaving the young boy in tears without a phone, food, or money.
When the boy’s mom got home, she asked Julmeus where her son was. He allegedly told her he could be found at the police department.
While she went to go find the boy, she left two other young children in Julmeus’ care, investigators said. By the time officers arrived at the home police said he had fled, leaving the children unsupervised.
Julmeus now faces three counts of child abuse.
