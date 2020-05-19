dot generic beach generic1.jpg

On Tuesday, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis approved reopening short-term rental properties in Florida’s Okaloosa and Walton counties, effective today.

According to reports, Florida state Rep. Jay Trumbull said DeSantis could announce soon that Bay County be included in the reopening.

Escambia County also announced Tuesday that its health and safety plan had been approved by the Florida Department of Business and Professional Regulation to reopen short-term rentals.

