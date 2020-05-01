Florida beaches may be opening, but short-term rentals cannot.
According to reports, in Gov. Ron DeSantis’ latest executive order, the ban on vacation rentals remains in effect.
Panama City Beach Mayor Mark Sheldon said hotels and motels will remain open.
”I think that hardest thing is not knowing when it’s going to change and that’s really a hard question no one can answer and that’s a problem we’re stuck in. So, you know, not knowing exactly the dates we can rent,” said Jason Roberts, owner of Holiday Beach Rentals, a short-term rental management company..
Sheldon said the new executive order leaves local jurisdictions like Panama City Beach with authority to enforce the rule.
