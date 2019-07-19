gear shift generic
Jaylen Alexander, 25, of Orange County, Florida, attempted to steal an elderly man’s car while the main was putting his walker in the trunk.

Alexander allegedly attacked the man, got into the car and locked the doors, but as he attempted to drive away, he couldn’t, because the car was stalling out. So he abandoned the vehicle.

Moments later, he stole another car, and was finally arrested.

