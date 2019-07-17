According to authorities, a Florida man held his wife’s lover at gunpoint, and cut off the man’s penis before fleeing with it in tow.
Alex Bonilla, 49, was later arrested and is in custody on a $1.125 million bond.
The motive is still under investigation, but the Gilchrist County Sheriff’s Office released a statement that said Bonilla broke into his neighbor’s home on Sunday, tied up the neighbor and mutilated his genitals with scissors. The victim reportedly told authorities that Bonilla then took the penis and fled across the street to his own home.
For more details, visit cbs42.com.
