Officials have confirmed that a man killed himself inside a bathroom at a Callaway grocery store on Thursday.
According to newsherald.com, The Bay County Sheriff’s Office responded to a shooting at 1:30 p.m. at the Grocery Outlet on Tyndall Parkway.
“There was an individual who went into the bathroom, locked himself inside and shot himself,” BCSO Capt. Jason Daffin said.
Law enforcement breached the door to get in and reported there was a single gunshot wound. The store was open and customers were shopping several hours later.
The man had a history of emotional difficulties, Daffin said.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.