Rasheem Ikey Bodiford, 27, of Pensacola, has been sentenced to 10 years of prison time for spreading HIV knowingly.
He was sentenced to 10 years, followed by five years of probation, for a total of three felony counts of having sex with another person without notifying the other person that he has HIV.
For more, visit the Pensacola News Journal at pnj.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.