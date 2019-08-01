Judge gavel generic

Rasheem Ikey Bodiford, 27, of Pensacola, has been sentenced to 10 years of prison time for spreading HIV knowingly.

He was sentenced to 10 years, followed by five years of probation, for a total of three felony counts of having sex with another person without notifying the other person that he has HIV.

For more, visit the Pensacola News Journal at pnj.com.

