Sarah Boone, 42, an Orange County, Florida woman, faces a second-degree murder charge after police say she zipped her boyfriend in a suitcase and left him inside of it.
Her 42-year-old boyfriend, Jorge Torres Jr., was found after Boone reported him dead, according to reports.
Officials say she told investigators they had been playing a game of hide-and-seek and had discussed how funny it would be if Torres got into the suitcase.
According to court records, Boone told deputies she then zipped Torres into the suitcase. She says they drank alcohol during the night, and she passed out in her bed.
She told deputies she woke up later and realized her boyfriend was still in the suitcase. She called 911 shortly after, court records say.
Deputies found Torres’ body near a blue suitcase near the front door of the Water Park, Florida, home. They say he had a small laceration on his lip and bruising around his eye.
Boone gave deputies verbal and written consent to let them search her cell phone, on which investigators found two videos.
Investigators say one video shows a suitcase facing downward with Torres pushing on it in an attempt to get out. He can be heard yelling at Boone and telling her he can’t breathe while Boone laughs at his yelling.
“Yeah, that’s what you do when you choke me,” said Boone in the video, according to court records.
Deputies say Torres continued to tell her he could not breathe.
“That’s on you. Oh, that’s what I feel like when you cheat on me,” said Boone in the video, according to court records.
Investigators say another video shows the suitcase in a different position with Torres yelling out Boone’s name.
After Boone’s inconsistent statements on what happened and the videos found on her phone, deputies decided to charge her in the case.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.