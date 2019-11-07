A bill filed by republican Florida state Senator Dennis Baxley would create a guide for newlyweds in hopes of keeping couples together and reducing the rising costs of divorce to Floridians.
According to reports, the bill would make the “Florida Guide to a Healthy Marriage” required reading, in addition to the 19-page “Family Law Handbook” which Baxley says of the latter, that it does not provide enough positive advice.
The state already requires couples to either read the handbook or other marriage-related information before couples can receive a marriage license.
“The facts are mounting and the high cost of divorce impacting Florida’s Families in human and public costs must be addressed,” Baxley told the Sentinel. “This marriage handbook can help Florida Families build healthy families, giving them a guide to build a strong foundation.”
The committee would be made up of six “marriage education and family advocates”: Two appointed by the governor, two by the Senate president, and two by the House speaker.
The guide would contain information about conflict management, domestic violence, family expectations, financial responsibilities, and how to maintain a long-term marriage.
Also, according to reports, it would be funded by money that is privately raised without impacting taxpayers.
