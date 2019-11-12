The Paula Deen’s Family Kitchens located in Panama City Beach and Destin, Florida. have closed.
According to reports, a representative from Destin Commons says four locations opened by Phoenix Hospitality + Entertainment all closed on Monday. The restaurants included the Destin and Panama City Beach locations.
"We were disappointed to learn that Phoenix Hospitality + Entertainment permanently closed all four of its Paula Deen’s Family Kitchen restaurants Monday, Nov. 11. Retail space at Destin Commons continues to be in high demand and we look forward to introducing a new concept soon," Heather Ruiz with Destin Commons said.
Employees reportedly showed up for work at the Pier Park location and found out the doors were not open. The employees had no advance warning of the closure.
"I have no clue where I'll go from here," Tiffany Wainwright, an employee of the Pier Park location, said. "I have bills, kids, you know we are all worried about that. What will we do? Where will we go? How will we pay our bills? Christmas is right around the corner, Thanksgiving is, and again we are still dealing with the effects from Hurricane Michael. We didn't deserve what happened to us (Monday)."
Paula Deen made an appearance in Panama City Beach in May when the Pier Park restaurant held its grand opening.
Jaret Keller, a representative for Paula Deen Ventures, sent us this statement Monday night:
"Unfortunately, Paula Deen’s Family Kitchen’s licensing partner, Phoenix Hospitality, has decided to close its Destin and Panama City Beach, Florida, locations. Paula Deen Ventures plans to work with the landlords at these locations while considering to reopen them next spring. The possible restructuring of the businesses would provide our guests with exceptional dining experience that lives up to our brand standards. Our sincere thanks to the community and our wonderful employees for their support and loyalty."
