A Panama City, Florida, pediatrician has taken steps to maintain social distancing by seeing patients out of the normal office setting and transferring them outdoors.
Baldwin Pediatrics converted its front lawn and parking lot into a new waiting room and treatment area complete with tents, tables and lawn chairs, according to reports.
Dr. Rubina Azam says UV (ultraviolet) light is a natural disinfectant, and moving the practice outdoors allows for individuals to practice social distancing.
“When you are indoors you have more surfaces, more objects, so you have more risk of contamination and more risk of transmission of any type of infection,” Dr. Azam says.
The practice plans to continue working outside when they are able, and as long as the coronavirus continues to be an issue.
