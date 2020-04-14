Dr. Theresa Greene, an emergency medicine doctor, says a judge’s emergency order that temporarily stripped her of custody is discriminatory, as she had shared custody of her 4-year-old daughter with her ex-husband, Eric Greene.
The Miami physician is appealing the ruling that the judge has ordered to “protect the best interests and health of the minor child.”
Greene and her ex-husband have been divorced for about two years and have shared time with their daughter equally, according to reports. She says if they were still married, no one would question if she could go home to her daughter.
“I think it’s not fair. It’s cruel to ask me to choose between my child and the oath I took as a physician,” she said. “I won’t abandon my team at work or the patients who will increasingly look to me to save their lives in the coming weeks, but it’s torture.”
The doctor says she’s been able to wear full personal protective equipment while treating patients, and she’s done everything she can to avoid contracting COVID-19.
She also says her daughter stays with her ex-husband when she works.
"Yes, it is severe, and there’s danger. We're being very careful," she said. "We use everything we can. I've actually worn equipment above and beyond to protect myself and my child."
Theresa Greene says her daughter doesn’t know what’s happening, due to her age. She says she doesn’t have any idea when she’ll be able to see her again in person because no one knows when the pandemic will be over.
“She knows Mommy's sad… [but] she doesn't understand. I really worry about the toll that's going to take on her,” she said. "I want her, when she grows up, to be proud of me by abiding by the oath that I took when I went into medicine, but I also know that she needs me now."
Eric Greene’s attorney, Paul Leinoff, said in a statement that they “have the upmost respect for Dr. Greene’s commitment to her critical work during this pandemic." He says she will be “provided future make-up time sharing for each day missed during this challenging time and daily video communication” with her daughter.
