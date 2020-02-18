Gainesville Police are investigating jars of preserved human remains found in the crawlspace of a home in the Brywood neighborhood.
An inspection of the house’s foundation is what led to the discovery. The home had once belonged to a former University of Florida researcher and current professor emeritus, Dr. Ronald A. Baughman, who published studies during the 1970s and ‘80s.
According to reports, some jars date to the 1960s and contain human tongues.
Authorities say there’s a possibility that the remains are related to Baughman’s work, and he may have brought them home and stored them under the floorboards of the house.
