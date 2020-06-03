One Florida sheriff says he encourages property owners in his county to shoot looters if they attempt to break into residents homes or set fires.
On Tuesday morning, Polk County Sheriff Grady Judd issued a warning to potential looters in a Facebook post on the sheriff’s office Facebook page.
“If you value your life, they probably shouldn’t do that in Polk County. Because the people of Polk County like guns, they have guns, I encourage them to own guns, and they’re going to be in their homes tonight with their guns loaded, and if you try to break into their homes to steal, to set fires, I’m highly recommending they blow you back out of the house with their guns. So, leave the community alone,” Judd said.
According to reports, Judd says there haven’t been any cases of protest-related violence so far, but that didn’t stop him from making his warning clear.
“For those who want to come in, stealthily, among those wonderful people who are simply making their position known, the ones that tried to infiltrate, we are going to hunt you down and lock you up if you engage in any criminal conduct," the sheriff said.
