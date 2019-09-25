Gloria Lancaster, 68, of Milton, Florida, bit the testicles of a camel after it sat on her at a truck stop in Louisiana.
Gloria, along with Edmond Lancaster, 73, let their unleashed dog enter a pen behind the truck stop at Grosse Tete, 16 miles west of Baton Rouge, according to reports from thedestinlog.com.
The dog went under the enclosure and, ignoring warning signs, Gloria crawled under a barbed-wire fence to get their pet.
When she got in, the camel named Caspar sat on her. The woman then bit the testicles of the 600-pound animal. It is alleged that the couple provoked the animal.
“The camel has never been aggressive, the camel has never gotten out, never caused any issues – in fact, the husband and wife stated that they’ve been here before and we’ve never had any problems,” said Iberville Parish Deputy Louis Hamilton Jr., The Advocate reports.
Truck stop manager Pamela Bossier said a veterinarian prescribed Caspar antibiotics as a precaution.
The woman, who was hospitalized, is said to be doing fine and so is the camel. The couple was cited for leash law violation.
