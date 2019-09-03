Brittany Vidal of Davis, Florida, is literally taking all the necessary precautions she can against Hurricane Dorian.
Her home has been flooded twice, during Hurricane Irma and during Matthew last year, according to wjhg.com. So in order to safeguard as much as possible against Dorian’s threats, she has chosen to wrap her house in plastic and has secured it with duct tape and approximately 300 sandbags.
Vidal has considered raising her house up on stilts, but for now, plastic will have to do.
"Hopefully our barricade will do something for us this year, but at least we can immediately start getting fans, get things going," Vidal said.
Vidal lives in an area that was asked to evacuate – along with 149,000 other people.
But for now, she has chosen to stay put.
