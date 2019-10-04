Deputies in Port Charlotte, Florida say a woman spent several hours in the ceiling of a store in order to avoid being arrested on shoplifting charges.
At 7:30 p.m. Thursday, the manager of a Port Charlotte Big Lots store called the sheriff’s office to report that she suspected a woman was shoplifting. The manager told deputies the woman had gone to the restroom with a shopping cart full of items, and when the manager went to check, garbage cans were found blocking the restroom door.
According to reports, the manager warned the woman that police were on the way. When the manager finally entered the restroom, she found the woman wasn’t there, and several ceiling tiles had been removed.
Deputies arrived and removed several ceiling tiles all, spotting the alleged thief several times. The woman refused to come down.
The store was evacuated, and the fire department used thermal imaging and ladders to locate the woman.
During the search, the woman’s purse was found and it contained syringes and paraphernalia that tested positive for morphine.
Five hours after the search began, the sheriff’s office called it off and left a deputy in the store. Shortly after 1:30 a.m., the deputy spotted the woman climbing down a stack of shelves. She was taken into custody shortly thereafter.
Kristina Perkins, 37, was charged with felony criminal mischief, petit theft (3rd offense, felony), possession of drug paraphernalia, resisting a merchant, and resisting law enforcement without violence.
The sheriff’s office said she caused significant damage to the store’s ceiling, duct work and dry wall.
