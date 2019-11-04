The National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases is looking for people willing to get infected with the H1N1 virus for research purposes. They are willing to pay participants for their services up to $3,300.
According to reports, researchers want to monitor the symptoms of the virus to understand better how it works and how to control it.
Participants will receive a nasal spray with a strain of the flu, and be an inpatient, staying for about a week.
If you are a healthy adult, between 18 and 50 years old, you could be chosen.
The trial sites are at Duke University in North Carolina, St. Louis University in Missouri, the University of Maryland in Baltimore, and Ohio’s Cincinnati Children’s Hospital Medical Center.
Results from the research are expected in May 2020.
