This particular historic property in Covington, Georgia, is pretty special. “Gone with the Wind” author Margaret Mitchell came across a photograph of this home in the Atlanta Journal, cut it out and mailed it to David Selznick, the movie’s producer, and made notation on the cut out that this was identical to the house she envisioned for the book’s character, Ashley Wilkes.
Now, after a $2 million renovation, the owners have put Twelve Oaks Bed and Breakfast on the auction block. Opening bids begin at $1 million.
It’s a 10,000-square-foot historic mansion with direct ties to the Civil War. It has 11-foot ceilings, hardwood floors, 12 bedrooms, 13 bathrooms and 12 fireplaces. Outside there’s a swimming pool with pergola, covered porches, a deck, three-acre garden and much more.
The auction ends July 25. If you don’t happen to outbid all the others, as heroine Scarlett O’Hara would say in a huff, “Oh, fiddle-dee-dee.”
For more photos and information, visit WSFA.com.
