Central Florida authorities believe they’ve found the remains of four young children following the location of their dead mother.
Marion County, Florida, Sheriff Billy Woods said investigators were able to find the children’s bodies after interviewing their father, according to reports from wsfa.com. Woods would not disclose where the children’s remains were found.
A warrant for second-degree murder was issued for Michael Jones early Monday after the body of his wife, Casei Jones, was found near Brunswick, Georgia.
“Based upon the evidence located during the investigation and interviews with Michael Jones by Marion County Sheriff’s Office detectives, it is believed that Michael Wayne Jones, Jr. murdered the victims in Marion County, Florida, at their Summerfield home,” a post on the Marion County Sheriff Office Facebook page said.
Relatives of Casei Jones reported her and her four children missing Saturday after they hadn't been seen or heard from in six weeks.
The children ranged in age from 1 to 10.
