New water contact warnings have been issued for four more locations along the Mississippi Gulf Coast due to toxic algae.
The water warnings and beach closures issued back in early July are still in place, and those beaches still remain closed.
The Mississippi Department of Environmental Quality executive director, Gary Rikard, reminds that “these warnings refer to water contact only and do not prohibit or restrict recreational use of the sand portion of any beach.”
For more information visit AL.com.
