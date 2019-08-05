Police lights at night generic

Christina Marie Curtis was recently arrested after an incident back in May of this year at Kids Discovery Learning Center in Valparaiso, Florida.

According to reports, all four young boys were fine the morning of the incident. Later, they were having difficulties with walking and standing. Medical personnel found they had all suffered leg fractures.

Curtis, 25, is facing child neglect charges and can’t have unsupervised contact with any child or be employed at any school or child care facility.

For more, visit the Panama City News Herald.

Subscribe to Daily Headlines

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments