Blue Springs State Park in Clio

Two boys leap into a spring at Blue Springs State Park in July of 2013.

 JAY HARE / DOTHAN EAGLE FILE PHOTO

The State of Alabama is celebrating its bicentennial, and on the 200th day of 2019 – July 19 - Alabama State Parks is declaring Bicentennial Day.

There will be free admission to all state parks and discounts on overnight accommodations this Friday only.

Blue Springs State Park in Clio is included.

For more details, visit WSFA.com.

