The State of Alabama is celebrating its bicentennial, and on the 200th day of 2019 – July 19 - Alabama State Parks is declaring Bicentennial Day.
There will be free admission to all state parks and discounts on overnight accommodations this Friday only.
Blue Springs State Park in Clio is included.
For more details, visit WSFA.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.