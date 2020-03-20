If you’ve got the Burger King app, you can score free kids meals beginning next week.
The restaurant chain says in an effort to help families during the coronavirus pandemic it will offer two free kids’ meals for every adult meal purchased, beginning on Monday, March 23. The free meals are only available for takeout or drive-through orders only, not delivery.
"Burger King is committed to keeping restaurants open to service the American public in this time of need, whether that be through drive-through, delivery, or takeout as needed," according to the fast food chain’s press release.
Burger King says customers may redeem coupons one time each day, per guest through April 6 or as long as supplies last.
"Burger King has over 65 years of experience serving affordable, convenient, and delicious food that is a critical part of the routine of millions of Americans every day," said the company in a statement. "We can help take the pressure off of overwhelmed grocery stores and families by offering dependable, clean, and contact-less service ... The health and safety of our guests and team members is our top priority."
