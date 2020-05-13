Things have not gone exactly like the Class of 2020 envisioned for the end of the school year, so Krispy Kreme is attempting to soften the blow in a sweet and tasty way.
According to its website, for one week beginning Monday, May 18, a new 2020 Graduate Dozen will be available for purchase at Krispy Kreme.
Here’s the sweet part – on Tuesday, May 19, graduating seniors can get one free 2020 Graduate Dozen if they wear their cap and gown, or provide other proof of their “seniority” to a Krispy Kreme store.
Other examples of proof include:
>> Class of 2020 apparel (t-shirt, sweatshirt, etc.)
>> 2020 letter jacket featuring senior status
>> 2020 class ring
>> Graduation announcement featuring name with matching ID
>> Student photo ID featuring senior status
>> Other Class of 2020 senior swag
The special giveaway is available while supplies last.
