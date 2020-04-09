Patrons of The Sand Bar in Tybee Island, Georgia, have been stapling dollar bills on the ceilings and walls for a long time, but since business is down due to the COVID-19 outbreak, business owner Jennifer Knox decided to take down each of those bills and pay her staff.
According to Knox’s Facebook page, the Sand Bar will have a new look “while giving back at the same time.”
According to reports, it took several days to pull all those bucks down, but Knox was able to gather more than $3,700, and customers also pitched in to help workers.
In the end, Knox was able to give $600 each to the bartenders and musicians.
