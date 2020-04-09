Sand Bar Tybee Island Ga

An employee of the Sand Bar in Tybee Island, Georgia, takes down dollar bills off the ceiling. Owner Jennifer Knox decided to use the cash to pay hard-hit employees during the coronavirus epidemic.

Patrons of The Sand Bar in Tybee Island, Georgia, have been stapling dollar bills on the ceilings and walls for a long time, but since business is down due to the COVID-19 outbreak, business owner Jennifer Knox decided to take down each of those bills and pay her staff.

According to Knox’s Facebook page, the Sand Bar will have a new look “while giving back at the same time.”

According to reports, it took several days to pull all those bucks down, but Knox was able to gather more than $3,700, and customers also pitched in to help workers.

In the end, Knox was able to give $600 each to the bartenders and musicians.

