The Dekalb County Sheriff says a man has been arrested after calling police and reporting to authorities that his marijuana had been stolen.
According to reports, deputies were called to assist and found Dante Bellamoli of Georgia at a store in Mentone. Bellamoli was found with cocaine and other drug paraphernalia and was arrested.
“It probably wasn’t the best decision for this individual to choose to report stolen marijuana, but we were happy to investigate it for him,” said Sheriff Nick Welden.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.