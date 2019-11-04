dot generic police light background generic.JPG
Metro Creative Graphics

The Dekalb County Sheriff says a man has been arrested after calling police and reporting to authorities that his marijuana had been stolen.

According to reports, deputies were called to assist and found Dante Bellamoli of Georgia at a store in Mentone. Bellamoli was found with cocaine and other drug paraphernalia and was arrested.

“It probably wasn’t the best decision for this individual to choose to report stolen marijuana, but we were happy to investigate it for him,” said Sheriff Nick Welden.

Subscribe to Daily Headlines

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments