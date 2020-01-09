A Georgia man entered a closed restaurant through a drive-through window early on Christmas morning at an Atlanta Taco Bell.
According to reports, he turned on the fryers and made a meal before napping on the restaurant’s floor.
He woke up three hours later and left with a laptop and tablet he apparently found inside the store.
Gwinnett County Police is offering a reward for information.
