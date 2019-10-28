Police say 19-year-old John Kinnitt entered the Waycross, Georgia, Walmart and opened fire early Saturday morning.
According to reports, officers arrived on the scene within moments of receiving a call and began searching for the suspect.
As the officers began searching aisles, Kinnitt killed himself.
No additional injuries were reported.
The shooting is still under investigation at this time.
