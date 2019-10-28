dot generic police light background generic.JPG
Metro Creative Graphics

Police say 19-year-old John Kinnitt entered the Waycross, Georgia, Walmart and opened fire early Saturday morning.

According to reports, officers arrived on the scene within moments of receiving a call and began searching for the suspect.

As the officers began searching aisles, Kinnitt killed himself.

No additional injuries were reported.

The shooting is still under investigation at this time.

Subscribe to Daily Headlines

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments