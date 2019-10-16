Georgia mom Haley Smith gave birth to a son, and returned to the hospital weeks later, due to massive blood clots that resulted in the amputation of her right leg.
Her fiancé, Tristen Maguire, has been trying to understand what went wrong with Smith since she gave birth to their baby, Finnley.
Smith had gestational diabetes and had to have a C-section. Two weeks after leaving the hospital, she was cleared.
“We had our follow up appointment. We ran some errands, went grocery shopping, had a completely normal day,” Maguire said.
Less than two days later, Smith was rushed to the hospital. Doctors told the couple they found massive blood clots, and they were spreading fast.
“Right after the surgery, he said, ‘We are going to have to amputate the right leg'," Maguire said. “'We’re going to try and save as much of it as we can, hopefully below the knee'.”
Seven surgeries later, and Haley is now fighting to save her left foot.
According to reports, Smith’s doctors say the blood clots were so dense that they likely have been present for some time, but they were not detected early. There were no outward warning signs.
While Smith has been in the hospital, she hasn’t been able to see Finnley.
“He’s just a month old Tuesday, so he hasn’t had any of his shots yet. He can’t go into the ICU,” Maguire said. “She hasn’t seen him in three weeks, and she barely saw him the first two weeks.”
Maguire believes the problem is bigger than most people know, which is why he wanted to share their story.
“Just because it’s a very normal thing for women to have a baby, it doesn’t mean you should go into it lightly," he said.
According to the Centers for Disease Control, women are at higher risk for a blood clot during pregnancy, childbirth and up to 3 months after delivering a baby. Pregnant women are five times more likely to develop blood clots than women who are not pregnant.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.