A Dawsonville, Georgia, woman fleeing her husband drove her vehicle to a fire station for help, but was gunned down before she left her car.
According to reports, Dawson County Sheriff Jeff Johnson said the man surrendered to firefighters and was arrested by deputies.
The man, whose identity has not yet been released, approached the car with the woman still inside and he shot her in front of her children ages five and eight. They were not injured and are now in the care of the state.
Fire Chief Danny Thompson said events occurred so fast that there was nothing firefighters could do.
For more, visit WTVM.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.