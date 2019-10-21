Alabama’s governor, Kay Ivey, ranks at No. 39 on the gubernatorial paycheck scale according to recent reports.
The highest salary goes to California governor, Gavin Newsom, who earns $201,000 per year.
Ivey makes $120,395 a year, in a state in which the cost of living is 13 percent lower than the national average, while California’s cost of living is 15 percent higher than the average.
There’s a big difference in state tax collections, also.
California state taxes amount to $3,936 per capita, the eighth highest in the country. Alabama’s state tax collections are $2,137 per capita, the 10th lowest.
The 10 highest-paid governors are:
1. California Gov. Gavin Newsom - $201,680
2. New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo - $200,000
3. Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf - $194,850
4. Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee - $194,112
5. Massachusetts Gov. Charlie Baker - $185,000
6. Washington Gov. Jay Inslee - $183,072
7. Vermont Gov. Phil Scott - $178,274
8. Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker - $177,412
9. Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam - $175,000
10. New Jersey Phil Murphy - $175,000
The 10 lowest-paid governors are:
1. Maine Gov. Janet Mills - $70,000
2. Colorado Gov. Jared Polis - $90,000
3. Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey - $95,000
4. Oregon Gov. Kate Brown - $98,600
5. Kansas Gov. Laura Kelly - $99,636
6. Nebraska Gov. Pete Ricketts - $105,000
7. Wyoming Gov. Mark Gordon - $105,000
8. South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster - $106,078
9. New Mexico Gov. Lujan Grisham - $110,000
10. South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem - $113,961
The list for all U.S. governors is here.
