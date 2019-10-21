Alabama’s governor, Kay Ivey, ranks at No. 39 on the gubernatorial paycheck scale according to recent reports.

The highest salary goes to California governor, Gavin Newsom, who earns $201,000 per year.

Ivey makes $120,395 a year, in a state in which the cost of living is 13 percent lower than the national average, while California’s cost of living is 15 percent higher than the average.

There’s a big difference in state tax collections, also.

California state taxes amount to $3,936 per capita, the eighth highest in the country. Alabama’s state tax collections are $2,137 per capita, the 10th lowest.

The 10 highest-paid governors are:

1. California Gov. Gavin Newsom - $201,680

2. New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo - $200,000

3. Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf - $194,850

4. Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee - $194,112

5. Massachusetts Gov. Charlie Baker - $185,000

6. Washington Gov. Jay Inslee - $183,072

7. Vermont Gov. Phil Scott - $178,274

8. Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker - $177,412

9. Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam - $175,000

10. New Jersey Phil Murphy - $175,000

The 10 lowest-paid governors are:

1. Maine Gov. Janet Mills - $70,000

2. Colorado Gov. Jared Polis - $90,000

3. Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey - $95,000

4. Oregon Gov. Kate Brown - $98,600

5. Kansas Gov. Laura Kelly - $99,636

6. Nebraska Gov. Pete Ricketts - $105,000

7. Wyoming Gov. Mark Gordon - $105,000

8. South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster - $106,078

9. New Mexico Gov. Lujan Grisham - $110,000

10. South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem - $113,961

The list for all U.S. governors is here.

