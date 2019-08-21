Hepatitis A has been diagnosed in three cases in Jefferson County, and according to the Alabama Department of Public Health, three confirmations qualify as an outbreak.
According to reports from wbrc.com, Hepatitis A is a highly contagious liver infection caused by the hepatitis A virus. It spreads when someone unknowingly ingests the virus from objects, food, or drinks contaminated by small amounts of stool from an infected person.
The Jefferson County Department of Health urges people to seek vaccination.
“By us setting our number low, by setting it at 3, we’re able to get ahead of this by mobilizing vaccines, starting to work with our community partners, and in general, trying to get ahead of this before it becomes a much bigger problem,” said JCDH Medical Director Dr. Wesley Willeford.
132 cases have been reported in the state of Alabama since August 14.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.