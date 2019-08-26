Several photos were sent to Alabama Education Association officials, taken by bus drivers illustrating just how hot it can get inside school buses.
According to wsfa.com, one photo sent from a Mobile bus driver showed temperatures of 124 degrees, and another from Shelby County registered 112 degrees.
“We want to bring attention to the legislators and the school district on the health hazard of these students riding these buses with that extreme temperature,” says Lamonica Harris with the Alabama Education Association.
They’re hoping a surplus in the state’s education fund of just under $200 million will be used to retrofit existing buses with A/C units or buy new buses with it built in.
Some districts are already heeding the call. Birmingham City Schools has air on more than 100 of its 123 buses. Air-conditioning is equipped in 18 of Bessemer’s 40 buses, while Fairfield and Midfield only have it on their special needs buses.
It costs about $11,000 to install air on an existing school bus, but Harris says it’s worth it.
“Because at the end of the day, it’s ultimately about transporting those children home safely,” Harris said.
