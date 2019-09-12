There is a huge difference between the ZIP code with the highest annual household income and the one with the lowest – it’s $108,875 per year.
This analysis was done by UnitedStatesZipcodes.org and has been based on the latest Census Bureau data for cities with a population of 60,000 or more, according to al.com.
The 10 Alabama zip codes with the highest household incomes were:
1. 35223 (Mountain Brook) - $121,738
2. 35213 (Mountain Brook) - $110,696
3. 35649 (Mooresville) - $109,750
4. 35763 (Owens Cross Roads) - $105,655
5. 36064 (Pike Road) - $103,284
6. 35226 (Birmingham/Hoover) - $102,616
7. 35043 (Chelsea) - $91,875
8. 35757 (Madison) - $91,819
9. 35406 (Tuscaloosa) - $89,260
10. 35242 (Birmingham/North Shelby) - $88,167
10 zip codes with the lowest household incomes were:
1. 36720 (Alberta) - $12,863
2. 35470 (Livingston) - $13,506
3. 35443 (Boligee) - $14,474
4. 35203 (Birmingham) - $16,295
5. 36765 (Newbern) - $18,750
6. 36603 (Mobile) - $20,714
7. 35460 (Epes) - $20,753
8. 36610 (Mobile) - $21,380
9. 35204 (Birmingham) - $21,929
10. 36104 (Montgomery) - $22,221
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.