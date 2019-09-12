cash generic
There is a huge difference between the ZIP code with the highest annual household income and the one with the lowest – it’s $108,875 per year.

This analysis was done by UnitedStatesZipcodes.org and has been based on the latest Census Bureau data for cities with a population of 60,000 or more, according to al.com.

The 10 Alabama zip codes with the highest household incomes were:

1. 35223 (Mountain Brook) - $121,738

2. 35213 (Mountain Brook) - $110,696

3. 35649 (Mooresville) - $109,750

4. 35763 (Owens Cross Roads) - $105,655

5. 36064 (Pike Road) - $103,284

6. 35226 (Birmingham/Hoover) - $102,616

7. 35043 (Chelsea) - $91,875

8. 35757 (Madison) - $91,819

9. 35406 (Tuscaloosa) - $89,260

10. 35242 (Birmingham/North Shelby) - $88,167

10 zip codes with the lowest household incomes were:

1. 36720 (Alberta) - $12,863

2. 35470 (Livingston) - $13,506

3. 35443 (Boligee) - $14,474

4. 35203 (Birmingham) - $16,295

5. 36765 (Newbern) - $18,750

6. 36603 (Mobile) - $20,714

7. 35460 (Epes) - $20,753

8. 36610 (Mobile) - $21,380

9. 35204 (Birmingham) - $21,929

10. 36104 (Montgomery) - $22,221

