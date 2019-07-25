If you’ve traveled down into Florida recently, you’ve probably seen at least one Busy Bee gas station/convenience store. If you haven’t, these stores are huge, with multiple gas dispensers and a selection of gourmet food and merchandise, in addition to the normal convenience store finds of snacks and beverages.
The new Panama City Busy Bee will be located close to Pier Park and the new Panama City Beach Sports Complex on the corner of Nautilus Street and Panama City Beach Parkway.
When construction is complete, it will be the largest convenience store in the region. It will be situated on approximately 2.6 acres of land, and will include a 15,500 square foot store, with approximately 32 fueling stations and a quick-service restaurant.
For more information, visit WJHG.com.
