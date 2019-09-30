The new $93 million Mississippi Aquarium being constructed in Gulfport, Mississippi is set to open in April.
When complete, the facility will occupy 5.8 acres of beachfront property, and will feature a 30-foot long tunnel for visitors to peruse various sea life up close, and will have salt and freshwater exterior habitats as well.
The aquarium will be home to the likes of stingrays, dolphins, fish, river otters, alligators and birds.
Reports say that the aquarium will employ 65 full-time and 45 part-time employees and will officially open April 30, 2020.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.