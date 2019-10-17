Identical twin nurses deliver twin baby girls in Georgia

Twin nurses Tori Howard and Tara Drinkard have worked at Piedmont Athens Regional Medical Center in Athens, Georgia, for years.
On Sept. 25, they were part of the team responsible for bringing twin babies, Addison and Emma Williams,into the world.
Brannan Williams, the father of the newborns, said he was happy to hear there would be twins in the delivery room.
“I was really nervous about the walk into the C-section room,” he told CNN. “And then learning that, I was like, 'oh, that’s pretty cool!' It kind of relaxed me a little bit.”
His wife, Rebecca Williams, delivered the babies three minutes apart.
Though they’ve both worked at the same hospital for some time, Tara and Tori had never had the opportunity to work in the delivery room together, according to the hospital. An hour before the delivery, the two nurses found out that they would finally get the chance to.
Brannan says he has asked Tara and Tori for advice on how to raise his own set of twins. He said he hopes Addison and Emma will be able to appreciate the special relationship once they’re old enough.
“Tara and Tori have become our friends,” he said to CNN, “I look forward to letting the girls know about this one day, and hopefully they’ll get to meet them and keep carrying this thing on.”
The babies are scheduled to go home on Thursday.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.