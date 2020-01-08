If approved by the Birmingham school board, The Magic City Acceptance Academy could be the first LGBTQ-focused charter school in Alabama.
The academy is hoping to open next year, and if approved, it will be a 6th through 12th grade school primarily serving LGBTQ youth, but open to everyone.
According to reports, school leaders say LGBTQ youth often face harsh environments in schools and are much more likely to drop out of school, not finishing their education.
"We want to meet kids where they are when they come to us and we want to lead them through the process of learning and what that looks like and what it’s about especially when you don’t have to worry about bullying and harassment and nonsupport from some of the adults that surround you,” Dr. Michel Wilson, principal of Magic City Acceptance Academy said.
The Birmingham School Board could vote on these applications by the end of the month.
