Walmart tests higher hourly starting wages in 500 stores (copy)

FILE - In this Nov. 9, 2018, file photo Walmart associate Javaid Vohar, right, checks out customers at a Walmart Supercenter in Houston. Walmart says it is testing higher wages for new hourly positions at 500 of its U.S. stores as part of an overall strategy to better empower its staff. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip, File)

 David J. Phillip

Soon, some Walmart hourly employees at a select number of stores will be getting a raise as part of a test of their “Great Workplace” program.

Associates working hourly in the fresh food area, front-end and replenishment areas could see a raise ranging from $11 to $12 an hour, according to reports.

Walmart has not yet released when the changes will take place or what stores will be affected.

Walmart raised its minimum wage for all employees to $10 an hour in 2015 before increasing it to $11 an hour three years later.

