Soon, some Walmart hourly employees at a select number of stores will be getting a raise as part of a test of their “Great Workplace” program.
Associates working hourly in the fresh food area, front-end and replenishment areas could see a raise ranging from $11 to $12 an hour, according to reports.
Walmart has not yet released when the changes will take place or what stores will be affected.
Walmart raised its minimum wage for all employees to $10 an hour in 2015 before increasing it to $11 an hour three years later.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.