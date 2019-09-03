A recent industry-wide survey suggests a workforce shortage in Alabama’s construction industry.
Autodesk and the Associated General Contractors of America surveyed 30 construction firms in Alabama. According to the results, 73 percent of those firms have a difficult time filling some or all of their salaried and hourly craft positions, according to reports from al.com.
“Workforce shortages remain one of the single most significant threats to the construction industry,” Stephen E. Sandherr, AGC’s CEO said. “However, construction labor shortages are a challenge that can be fixed, and this association will continue to do everything in its power to make sure that happens.”
Some of the positions most difficult to fill now versus a year ago are: millwrights, carpenters, pipefitters and welders, laborers, truck drivers, pipelayers, iron workers, painters, concrete workers, heavy equipment operators, and mechanics.
About 69 percent said they had increased base pay rates to attract more talent. And 43 percent said they had increased in-house training over the past year.
These problems are affecting construction work in Alabama, according to the survey, where 57 percent of respondents said projects are taking longer than projected, and about half say prices have gone up on contracts and bids.
Of the firms surveyed, 43 percent were firms of between 50 to 249 employees, and 33 percent were up to 49 employees.
