The Atlantic hurricane season is ramping up, and there are at least three storms brewing, including one that could reach the Southeast US.
The National Hurricane Center on Wednesday is predicting a 60 percent chance of a tropical depression to form in the Gulf of Mexico over the next several days, possibly by the weekend.
Forecasters raised the possibility of the development on a tropical wave that is presently in the Atlantic, according to weather.com.
This system is expected to cross either the Florida Straits or South Florida and enter into the eastern Gulf by the weekend.
The next name on the list of storms? Humberto.
The hurricane center is also tracking two other tropical waves farther out in the Atlantic. Both had low chances of development as of Wednesday morning.
