The William C. Holman Correctional Facility, located in Atmore, is partially closing, which will require more than 600 inmates to be transferred.
The 51-year-old facility is partially closing due to underground utility issues, Commissioner Jeff Dunn of the Alabama Department of Corrections said Wednesday.
According to reports, the facility has been holding 170% of the inmate population it was built to hold.
Alabama’s Death Row and execution chamber will remain at Holman. Death Row inmates will move to another section of the prison that has power, water, and sewage systems, according to Dunn.
Details and timing of inmate transfers would not be released for security reasons. Staff will be realigned to accommodate additional inmates moved to the other prisons, and staff no longer needed at Holman will be assigned to nearby facilities, ensuring no prison employees will lose their job due to the closure.
