A Northern snakehead is described as a long, thin fish, similar in appearance to the native bowfin. The fish can grow up to three feet long, and can survive on land for several days, because they breathe air. They have a long dorsal fin that runs down their entire back and they have a dark brown, blotchy coloring.
Recently, according to reports from the Georgia Department of Natural Resources, Wildlife Resources Division, an angler in Gwinnett County, Georgia, caught one in a pond.
This invasive species of fish has the potential to impact native wildlife by competing for food and habitat. Northern snakeheads are native to China but have been found in 14 U.S. states.
In addition, Wildlife Resources asks anyone who catches a northern snakehead to take pictures if possible and report where it was caught. It is also advised that these fish should be destroyed immediately.
It is unlawful to import, transport, sell, transfer or possess any species of snakehead fish without a valid wild animal license in Georgia.
For more information, visit Georgia DNR Wildlife Resources Division Fisheries Office.
